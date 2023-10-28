The Auburn Tigers (3-4) host an SEC showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn is compiling 26.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 79th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 57th, giving up 23.9 points per game. Mississippi State is putting up 26.9 points per contest on offense this season (77th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 25.7 points per game (72nd-ranked) on defense.

Below in this article, we'll give all the details you need to know about how to view this game on SEC Network.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Auburn Mississippi State 337.0 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.1 (105th) 372.4 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.3 (53rd) 186.0 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.1 (76th) 151.0 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.0 (98th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 845 yards, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 259 yards (37.0 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has 309 rushing yards on 72 carries with five touchdowns.

Jay Fair's leads his squad with 241 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 32 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has put together a 184-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 28 targets.

Shane Hooks has hauled in eight grabs for 106 yards, an average of 15.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 1,275 yards (182.1 yards per game) while completing 61.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has rushed 97 times for 500 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Wright has run for 198 yards across 31 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin paces his squad with 494 receiving yards on 32 receptions with three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has 14 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 184 yards (26.3 yards per game) this year.

Zavion Thomas has racked up 154 reciving yards (22.0 ypg) this season.

