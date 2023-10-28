Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Auburn Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Tigers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (-6.5) Over (41.5) Auburn 30, Mississippi State 21

Week 9 SEC Predictions

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Auburn has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

There have been three Tigers games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

The average total for Auburn games this season has been 54.3, 12.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 32.3% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, the Bulldogs are 1-2 against the spread.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The average total in Mississippi State games this year is 11.2 more points than the point total of 41.5 in this outing.

Tigers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Auburn 26.7 23.9 36.3 20.5 14 28.3 Mississippi State 26.9 25.7 30.2 28 18.5 20

