For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexander Carrier a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

