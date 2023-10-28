Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
According to our computer model, the Alabama State Hornets will take down the Alabama A&M Bulldogs when the two teams play at Legion Field on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Alabama State (-5.6)
|46.2
|Alabama State 26, Alabama A&M 20
Week 9 SWAC Predictions
- Prairie View A&M vs Florida A&M
- Mississippi Valley State vs Alcorn State
- Jackson State vs UAPB
- Bethune-Cookman vs Grambling
Alabama State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets went 6-4-0 ATS last year.
- Last season, just one Hornets game hit the over.
Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs are unbeaten against the spread this season.
- One Bulldogs game (out of one) has hit the over this season.
Hornets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama A&M
|34
|25.1
|46.7
|13.3
|22.7
|30.3
|Alabama State
|17.3
|18.3
|17.5
|17
|17
|21
