In the matchup between the Alabama State Hornets and Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM, our projection system expects the Hornets to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-10.9) 46.2 Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets covered six times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, just one Hornets game hit the over.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs is 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

In Bulldogs one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 19.3 18.0 17.5 17.0 17.0 21.0 Alabama A&M 31.8 25.9 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.