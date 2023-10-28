Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the Alabama State Hornets and Alabama A&M Bulldogs match up at 1:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Hornets. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Alabama State (-10.9)
|46.2
|Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18
Alabama State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets put together a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Hornets games hit the over just once last season.
Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- One of the Bulldogs' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).
Hornets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama State
|19.3
|18
|17.5
|17
|17
|21
|Alabama A&M
|31.8
|25.9
|46.7
|13.3
|22.7
|30.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.