According to our computer projection model, the Alabama State Hornets will defeat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs when the two teams match up at New ASU Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which kicks off at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-10.9) 46.2 Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

One of the Bulldogs' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Games featuring the Hornets hit the over just once last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 19.3 18 17.5 17 17 21 Alabama A&M 31.8 25.9 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.