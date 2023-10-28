Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
When the Alabama State Hornets match up with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection model predicts the Hornets will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Alabama State (-10.9)
|46.2
|Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18
Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Out of Bulldogs one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).
Alabama State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, just one Hornets game hit the over.
Bulldogs vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama State
|19.3
|18
|17.5
|17
|17
|21
|Alabama A&M
|31.8
|25.9
|46.7
|13.3
|22.7
|30.3
