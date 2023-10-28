The Alabama State Hornets are expected to win their matchup against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-10.9) 46.2 Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Bulldogs one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Games featuring the Hornets hit the over just once last season.

Bulldogs vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 19.3 18.0 17.5 17.0 17.0 21.0 Alabama A&M 31.8 25.9 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3

