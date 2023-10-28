Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the Alabama State Hornets and Alabama A&M Bulldogs square off at 1:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Hornets. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-10.9) 46.2 Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have covered the only spread they have faced this year (1-0-0).

The Bulldogs have gone over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, just one Hornets game hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 19.3 18.0 17.5 17.0 17.0 21.0 Alabama A&M 31.8 25.9 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3

