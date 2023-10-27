Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Vinemont High School vs. Asbury High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Vinemont High School plays at Asbury High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vinemont vs. Asbury Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Marshall County Games This Week
Boaz High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Douglas, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Grant, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arab High School at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hazel Green, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Cullman County Games This Week
Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Pond High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
