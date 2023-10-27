Vinemont High School plays at Asbury High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vinemont vs. Asbury Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Albertville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Boaz High School at Douglas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Douglas, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Grant, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Guntersville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sardis City, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Hazel Green High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hazel Green, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cullman County Games This Week

Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Russellville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Pond High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cleveland, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.