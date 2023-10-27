On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Valley Head High School is away from home against Carroll High School.

Valley Head vs. Carroll Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games This Week

Valley High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Ozark, AL

Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Samson High School at Ariton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Ariton, AL

Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Daleville High School at Pike County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Brundidge, AL

Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

G.W. Long High School at Wicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Newton, AL

Newton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dale County High School at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Tuskegee, AL

Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

Location: Valley Head, AL

Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Glencoe, AL

Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School at Fort Payne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Fort Payne, AL

Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fyffe High School at Ider High School