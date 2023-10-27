Sumter Central High School is away from home versus Prattville Christian Academy at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Sumter Central vs. PCA Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Prattville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Autauga County Games This Week

Auburn High School at Prattville High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville High School at Auburn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Prattville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Autauga Academy at Macon East Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cecil, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Sumter County Games This Week

Marengo High School at University Charter School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Livingston, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

