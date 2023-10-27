Holy Spirit Catholic High School will host Sumiton Christian School in 1A action on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Sumiton vs. Holy Spirit Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Tuscaloosa County High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27

6:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montevallo, AL

Montevallo, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Moundville, AL

Moundville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Jasper High School at Pleasant Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Curry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Carbon Hill High School