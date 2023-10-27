Lynn High School will host South Lamar High School in 1A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

South Lamar vs. Lynn Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Lynn, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Corner High School at Haleyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 23
  • Location: Haleyville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison High School at Phillips High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Bear Creek, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

