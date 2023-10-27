We have an exciting high school matchup -- Southern Academy vs. South Choctaw Academy -- in Greensboro, AL on Friday, October 27, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

South Choctaw vs. Southern Aca. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Greensboro, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hale County Games This Week

Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Moundville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Presbyterian School at Greensboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Greensboro, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Choctaw County Games This Week

Choctaw County High School at J. F. Shields High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Beatrice, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

