There is a game between 2A teams in Ariton, AL on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Ariton High School hosting Samson High School.

Samson vs. Ariton Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Ariton, AL

Ariton, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games This Week

Valley Head High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Ozark, AL

Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Daleville High School at Pike County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Brundidge, AL

Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

G.W. Long High School at Wicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Newton, AL

Newton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dale County High School at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Tuskegee, AL

Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Geneva County Games This Week

Geneva High School at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottonwood High School at Geneva County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Hartford, AL

Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Slocomb High School at Bullock County High School