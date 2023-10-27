The Atlanta Hawks, Saddiq Bey included, square off versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bey, in his last game (October 25 loss against the Hornets), posted 15 points and five steals.

With prop bets available for Bey, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)

Over 12.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113.1 points per game last year made the Knicks the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Knicks gave up 42 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the league.

In terms of assists, the Knicks were ranked 13th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25.1 per game.

Defensively, the Knicks conceded 13 made three-pointers per game last year, 25th in the league.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 18 2 5 1 0 0 0 1/15/2023 36 21 6 1 5 0 1 11/29/2022 18 11 1 1 0 0 0 11/11/2022 27 11 5 1 0 0 1 10/21/2022 33 26 7 0 4 1 1

