On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Moody High School will host Southside-Gadsden High School in a clash between 5A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

S'side-Gadsden vs. Moody Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Moody, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Victory Christian School at Winterboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Alpine, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee County High School at Ashville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Ashville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragland High School at Spring Garden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Spring Garden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Calera High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden , AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Jacksonville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sardis City, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Glencoe, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at West End High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Walnut Grove, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.