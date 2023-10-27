Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Rehobeth High School vs. Shelby County High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
There is a game between 5A teams in Columbiana, AL on Friday, October 27 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Shelby County High School hosting Rehobeth High School.
Rehobeth vs. Shelby County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Calera High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden , AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Houston County Games This Week
Ashford High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston Academy at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottonwood High School at Geneva County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hartford, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
