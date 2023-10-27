Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (90-72) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 27.

The Rangers will call on Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 65 (59.1%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 32-19 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 49 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 14 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 18 Astros L 8-5 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 19 Astros L 10-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy October 20 Astros L 5-4 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 22 @ Astros W 9-2 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 23 @ Astros W 11-4 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 27 Diamondbacks - Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen October 28 Diamondbacks - TBA vs Merrill Kelly October 30 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt October 31 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule