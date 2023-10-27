Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Randolph School vs. Priceville High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Priceville High School will host Randolph School in a clash between 4A teams.
Randolph School vs. Priceville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Priceville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Morgan County Games This Week
East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falkville High School at Tharptown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Normal, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Market, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Westminster Christian Academy at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Hope, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arab High School at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hazel Green, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gurley, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
