Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Opp High School vs. Straughn High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
There is a clash between 3A teams in Andalusia, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Straughn High School hosting Opp High School.
Opp vs. Straughn Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Covington County Games This Week
Andalusia High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Home School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florala High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
