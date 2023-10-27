Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Notasulga High School vs. The Calhoun High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, The Calhoun High School will host Notasulga High School in a clash between 1A teams.
Notasulga vs. Calhoun Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Letohatchee, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lowndes County Games This Week
Hooper Academy at Lowndes Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hayneville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Macon County Games This Week
Dale County High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Home High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
