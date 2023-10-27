Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Mountain Brook High School vs. Gardendale High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Gardendale High School will host Mountain Brook High School in 6A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mountain Brook vs. Gardendale Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Huffman High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dora High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 26
- Location: OAK GROVE, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson-Olin High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dora High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Pleasant Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscaloosa County High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midfield High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fayette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spain Park High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hayden, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.