Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Millry High School vs. Leroy High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Leroy High School will host Millry High School in a game between 1A teams.
Millry vs. Leroy Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Leroy, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
