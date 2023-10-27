Fayette County High School will host Midfield High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Midfield vs. Fayette County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fayette County Games This Week

Hubbertville School at Marion County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Guin, AL

Guin, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Berry High School at Brilliant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Brilliant, AL

Brilliant, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Huffman High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26

6:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 26

6:45 PM CT on October 26 Location: OAK GROVE, AL

OAK GROVE, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Minor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Adamsville, AL

Adamsville, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Olin High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Kimberly, AL

Kimberly, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Pleasant Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26

7:30 PM CT on October 26 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscaloosa County High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Northport, AL

Northport, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Spain Park High School at Oak Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Gardendale High School