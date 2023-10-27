Susan Moore High School will host Madison Academy in 3A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Madison Academy vs. Susan Moore Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Blountsville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Appalachian High School at Cedar Bluff School

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at West End High School

Walnut Grove, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

J B Pennington High School at Southeastern High School

Remlap, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Pond High School at Cleveland High School

Cleveland, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School

Hayden, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Randolph School at Priceville High School

Priceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at New Hope High School

New Hope, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School

Madison, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Florence High School

Florence, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Huntsville High School

Normal, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Hazel Green High School

Hazel Green, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School

New Market, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Madison County High School