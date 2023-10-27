On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Sheffield High School will host Lexington High School in a game between 2A teams.

Lexington vs. Sheffield Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Sheffield, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Colbert County Games This Week

Colbert Heights High School at Lauderdale County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Rogersville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkmont High School at Colbert County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Leighton, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Deshler High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscumbia, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Manheim Township High School at Wilson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Scottsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Scottsboro, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Florence High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

