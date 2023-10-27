Pacific Division opponents square off when the Sacramento Kings (1-0) host the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at Golden 1 Center, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Warriors are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 127 - Warriors 101

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (- 2.5)

Kings (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-26.4)

Kings (-26.4) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings were the best squad in the league in points scored (120.7 per game) and 25th in points conceded (118.1) last year.

Last season, Sacramento was 20th in the league in rebounds (42.4 per game) and ninth in rebounds allowed (42.2).

Last season the Kings were third-best in the league in assists with 27.3 per game.

Sacramento was 14th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.1) and 12th in turnovers forced (13.6) last season.

Last year, the Kings were fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they ranked No. 9 in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors Performance Insights

The Warriors sported a top-five offense last season, ranking second-best in the league with 118.9 points per game. Defensively, they ranked 21st with 117.1 points allowed per contest.

Golden State ranked eighth in the NBA with 44.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th with 43.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Warriors were one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they dished out 29.8 per game (best in NBA).

Golden State averaged 15.7 turnovers per game (worst in NBA), and forced 13.5 turnovers per game (14th-ranked).

The Warriors thrived in terms of three-point shooting last season, ranking best in the NBA in threes per game (16.6) and second-best in three-point percentage (38.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.