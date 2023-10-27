On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Marion County High School will host Hubbertville School in a matchup between 1A teams.

Hubbertville vs. Marion County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Guin, AL

Guin, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

Vina High School at Hackleburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Hackleburg, AL

Hackleburg, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison High School at Phillips High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Bear Creek, AL

Bear Creek, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Berry High School at Brilliant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Brilliant, AL

Brilliant, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Fayette County Games This Week

Midfield High School at Fayette County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

