There is a clash between 6A teams in Alexander City, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 6:55 PM CT), with Benjamin Russell High School hosting Helena High School.

Helena vs. BRHS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 6:55 PM CT

6:55 PM CT Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tallapoosa County Games This Week

Horseshoe Bend High School at Goshen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Goshen, AL

Goshen, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Gadsden City High School at Calera High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gadsden , AL

Gadsden , AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27

6:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montevallo, AL

Montevallo, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Columbiana, AL

Columbiana, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Pelham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Gadsden City High School