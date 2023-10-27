The Atlanta Hawks (0-1) clash with the New York Knicks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-1.5) 229.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Hawks scored 118.4 points per game last season (third in NBA) and gave up 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in the league).

The two teams combined to score 234.4 points per game last season, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams gave up a combined 231.2 points per game last year, 1.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Atlanta compiled a 36-46-0 ATS record last year.

New York put together a 46-36-0 record against the spread last year.

Hawks and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +8000 +3300 - Knicks +5000 +1800 -

