Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Handley High School vs. Munford High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
In 4A action on Friday, October 27, Munford High School will host Handley High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Handley vs. Munford Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Munford, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Talladega County Games This Week
Victory Christian School at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Alpine, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayetteville High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wadley High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Randolph County Games This Week
Wadley High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.