There is a game between 3A teams in Glencoe, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Glencoe High School hosting Geraldine High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Geraldine vs. Glencoe Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Glencoe, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Calera High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden , AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Jacksonville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sardis City, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at West End High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Walnut Grove, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Moody, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Valley Head, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Head High School at Carroll High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Ozark, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School at Fort Payne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Fort Payne, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fyffe High School at Ider High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Ider, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.