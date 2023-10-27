G.W. Long High School is on the road versus Wicksburg High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

G.W. Long vs. Wicksburg Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Newton, AL

Newton, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games This Week

Valley Head High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Samson High School at Ariton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ariton, AL

Ariton, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Daleville High School at Pike County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Brundidge, AL

Brundidge, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dale County High School at Booker T. Washington High School