G.W. Long High School is on the road versus Wicksburg High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

G.W. Long vs. Wicksburg Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Newton, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games This Week

Valley Head High School at Carroll High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Ozark, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Carroll High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Ozark, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Samson High School at Ariton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Ariton, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Daleville High School at Pike County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Brundidge, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dale County High School at Booker T. Washington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuskegee, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

