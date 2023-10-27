Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Foley High School vs. Daphne High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
There is a clash between 7A teams in Daphne, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Daphne High School hosting Foley High School.
Foley vs. Daphne Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Daphne, AL
- Live Stream:
Other Baldwin County Games This Week
Fairhope High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream:
Robertsdale High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Semmes, AL
- How to Stream:
Bayside Academy at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream:
Baldwin County High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream:
Escambia County High School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream:
