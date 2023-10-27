Florala High School plays at Kinston High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.

Florala vs. Kinston Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games This Week

Headland High School at New Brockton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: New Brockton, AL

New Brockton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Pleasant Home School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Andalusia High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School