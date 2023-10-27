Falkville High School is on the road versus Tharptown High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A action.

Falkville vs. Tharptown Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Franklin County Games This Week

Vina High School at Hackleburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Hackleburg, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Russellville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Guntersville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Priceville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Priceville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Huntsville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Normal, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: New Market, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

