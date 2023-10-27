Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Fairview High School vs. Russellville High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Russellville High School will host Fairview High School in a clash between 5A teams.
Fairview vs. Russellville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Franklin County Games This Week
Vina High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falkville High School at Tharptown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Cullman County Games This Week
Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vinemont High School at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Pond High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
