On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Russellville High School will host Fairview High School in a clash between 5A teams.

Fairview vs. Russellville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Franklin County Games This Week

Vina High School at Hackleburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Hackleburg, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Falkville High School at Tharptown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cullman County Games This Week

Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Asbury High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Albertville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Pond High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cleveland, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

