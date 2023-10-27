Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Excel High School vs. W.S. Neal High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, W.S. Neal High School will host Excel High School in a clash between 3A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Excel vs. W.S. Neal Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: East Brewton, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Escambia County Games This Week
Monroe Academy at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Escambia County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Atmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escambia County High School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Monroe County Games This Week
Choctaw County High School at J. F. Shields High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Beatrice, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe Academy at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington County High School at J.U. Blacksher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Uriah, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.