Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Escambia County High School vs. Orange Beach High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
In 4A action on Friday, October 27, Orange Beach High School will host Escambia County High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County vs. Orange Beach Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Baldwin County Games This Week
Fairhope High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robertsdale High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Semmes, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin County High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Daphne, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Escambia County Games This Week
Monroe Academy at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Escambia County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Atmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Excel High School at W.S. Neal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: East Brewton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.