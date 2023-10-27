Elmore County High School is on the road versus Holtville High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 5A action.

Elmore County vs. Holtville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games This Week

Wetumpka High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Park Crossing High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee-Scott Academy at Edgewood Academy