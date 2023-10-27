Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Dothan High School vs. Opelika High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
There is a clash between 7A teams in Opelika, AL on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Opelika High School hosting Dothan High School.
Dothan vs. Opelika Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lee County Games This Week
Auburn High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beauregard High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee-Scott Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smiths Station High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 28
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Houston County Games This Week
Ashford High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston Academy at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottonwood High School at Geneva County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hartford, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
