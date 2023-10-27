There is a clash between 7A teams in Opelika, AL on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Opelika High School hosting Dothan High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dothan vs. Opelika Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Auburn High School at Prattville High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27

5:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Beauregard High School at Jemison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Jemison, AL

Jemison, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee-Scott Academy at Edgewood Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Percy Julian High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 28

11:00 AM CT on October 28 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Ashford High School at Northside Methodist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Columbiana, AL

Columbiana, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Academy at Providence Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottonwood High School at Geneva County High School