Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Demopolis High School vs. Greenville High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Greenville High School will host Demopolis High School in 5A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Demopolis vs. Greenville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Greenville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.