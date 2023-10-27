In 6A action on Friday, October 27, Buckhorn High School will host Decatur High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Decatur vs. Buckhorn Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: New Market, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Randolph School at Priceville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Priceville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at New Hope High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: New Hope, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Susan Moore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Florence High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Huntsville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Normal, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Hazel Green High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hazel Green, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Madison County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gurley, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Guntersville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Falkville High School at Tharptown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

