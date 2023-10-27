Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Daleville High School vs. Pike County High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
There is a game between 3A teams in Brundidge, AL on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Pike County High School hosting Daleville High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Daleville vs. Pike County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Brundidge, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Pike County Games This Week
Baker High School at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horseshoe Bend High School at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Goshen, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Dale County Games This Week
Valley Head High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Samson High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ariton, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G.W. Long High School at Wicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Newton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dale County High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.