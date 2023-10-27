Cordova High School is on the road versus Curry High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Cordova vs. Curry Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Jasper, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Corner High School at Haleyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 23
  • Location: Haleyville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Oak Grove High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: OAK GROVE, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Pleasant Grove High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Oakman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Oakman, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Carbon Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Carbon Hill, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

