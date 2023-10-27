Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Colbert Heights High School vs. Lauderdale County High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Colbert Heights High School plays at Lauderdale County High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colbert Heights vs. Lauderdale Co. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
