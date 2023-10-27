On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Gadsden City High School will host Calera High School in a clash between 6A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calera vs. Gadsden City Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27

5:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Calera High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gadsden , AL

Gadsden , AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sardis City, AL

Sardis City, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Moody, AL

Moody, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Pelham High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27

6:15 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Calera High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gadsden , AL

Gadsden , AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27

6:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montevallo, AL

Montevallo, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27

6:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Columbiana, AL

Columbiana, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Pelham High School